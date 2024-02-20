Jacksonville Garden Club donates to the fire department

Feb. 20—The Jacksonville Garden Club donated 33 cases of bottled water to the Jacksonville Fire Department Feb. 8. The donation was made to thank local firefighters for what they do for the community.

According to Garden Club member Mary Catherine Spiller, the donation was prompted by an article printed in this publication last summer about an organization donating water to the Bullard Fire Department to show their appreciation.

Pictured are (from left) Mary Catherine Spiller, Grace Hibbard, Jordan Osborne, Mark Simmons, Sandra Dickerson, Jeanie Norris and Joyce Henry.