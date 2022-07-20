Jacksonville group asking for policy reform to ‘stop revolving door’ of young girls going to jail

The majority of data trends for the state of Florida show alarming numbers of girls in Florida are experiencing sexual victimization, violence, homelessness and involvement in the juvenile justice system, according to a new report by the Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center.

It’s being deemed a “continuous revolving door.” The study of young girls in Florida started back in 2008.

“What we continue to see in our work is that once a girl is involved in the juvenile justice system, it’s really hard for her to get out,” said Vicky Basra, president and CEO of the Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center.

Advocates of the group are asking for several changes to be made to better protect young girls.

“Over the last five years in Florida, police have arrested 40,000 girls,” Vinessa Gordon said. “Some of them were 12 and under.”

Gordon also works for the organization. The group’s data shows that while the number of arrests and incarceration of girls has dropped since 2008, there’s still lingering issues. The majority of young girls aren’t showing progress, according to Gordon. Many of these young girls don’t feel safe in their neighborhood and are experiencing a wide range of other issues.

“Once a family member is involved, they just don’t know how to make it different for their other family members,” Basra said. She believes having a family member who has been incarcerated can greatly impact a child’s chance of going to jail.

The organization is proposing three solutions.

First, increase the minimum age limit for arrest. Right now, Florida law protects children 7 and under. The group wants that limit raised to 12.

Second, mandate all counties implement civil citation or alternatives to arrest. The organization’s data shows 700 girls were arrested unnecessarily in Florida for infractions that shouldn’t have been criminal offenses.

Lastly, the group wants more money invested in girl-centered, community-based treatment programs.

“The next five years does not have to be a narrative of more girls being pushed into the system,” Gordon said. “Their needs could have been met through trauma-informed programs and changes in policy and practice.”

On Thursday, there will be a town hall at 9:30 a.m. at the Jessie Ball duPont Center. There will be northeast Florida politicians and those running for office present. It’s open to the public.

