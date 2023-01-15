Jacksonville hits 10th homicide mark in 2023 with a triple slaying and interstate shooting

Neighbors gather Sunday as Jacksonville police investigate a fatal triple shooting in the 11200 block of Bridges Road near Dunn Avenue.

A triple slaying discovered hours after a separate Interstate 95 shooting death Sunday raised to 10 the number of homicides so far this year in Jacksonville.

At this time last year there were eight homicides, and the city didn't hit 10 until Jan. 27, according to Times-Union unofficial records. Jacksonville already is ahead of the pace that saw 162 homicides for the year and even one of the city's highest totals on record in 2020 with 177. That year had six homicides as of Jan. 15 and didin't reach 10 until Jan. 24.

The latest involved a woman and two men being found dead after reports of gunfire about 12:30 p.m. at a home in the 11200 block of Bridges Road near Dunn Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Office. Arriving officers found one of the men outside the home and the other two victims inside.

The circumstances and their relationship were not specified as detectives were canvassing the neighborhood seeking possible witnesses as well as security video that might have evidence. They also were working with the State Attorney's Office to secure a warrant to search the home.

The first shooting happened about 2:45 a.m. involving two women, 25 to 35 years old, who were shot while driving in a black sedan on I-95 north near the Forsyth Street exit to downtown. The gunfire came from another vehicle, and officers located the women in their car after they drifted off to the side of the roadway against the concrete center median, the Sheriff's Office said.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital where one died and the other was in critical condition, the Sheriff's Office said. A description of the other vehicle and what may have led up to the shooting have not been released.

No arrests have been reported in either case. Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-8477 (845-TIPS) to remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards. Or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org or rewards@fccrimestoppers.com.

Times-Union writer Scott Butler contributed to this report.

