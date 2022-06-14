Jacksonville home health aide employee arrested, accused of withholding services from disabled adult

A Jacksonville home health aide employee is accused of falsifying time spent helping a disabled Medicaid recipient.

On Monday Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the arrest of Diane Johnson.

An investigation began after a social worker visited the house of a disabled adult and found Johnson sitting in a car outside. After the social worker called the provider company that employed Johnson, the owner, Tamba Momorie, drove to the home.

Momorie told police that when she arrived at the home, Johnson cursed at her and fled the area—stealing the tablet the company provided.

Moody says Johnson did not provide any services to the disabled adult for five weeks. Unable to care for and clean the house due to a disability, the patient’s home became a mess during the weeks that Johnson reportedly refused to do the services required.

“Not only did this home health aide employee rip off a taxpayer-funded program, but she also withheld services from a patient in need of care,” Moody said in an official statement. “My Medicaid Fraud Control Unit uncovered these crimes, and now the suspect in this case will have to answer for her decisions not to provide care.”

Johnson faces one count of Medicaid fraud, a third-degree felony, and one count of grand theft, also a third-degree felony. If convicted, Johnson faces up to 10 years in prison and more than $25,000 in fines. Attorney General Moody’s MFCU will prosecute this case with the State Attorney for the Fourth Judicial Circuit.

