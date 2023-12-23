Jacksonville Humane Society awarded grant to expand education outreach and bring 'pawsitive reading'

The Jacksonville Humane Society will be getting a “mobile outreach vehicle,” allowing JHS to expand their impact on the community.

The Jacksonville Humane Society has announced that they are the proud recipient of a $45,000 grant from The Players Championship.

“This significant contribution will be utilized to purchase a dedicated vehicle for JHS, enhancing their capacity to deliver humane education outreach programs to the local community,” said JHS in a news release.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The focus of this outreach effort is to bring the joy of reading and the companionship of animals to children in local schools and afterschool nonprofit programs via Pawsitive Reading, the program currently offered at the JHS campus.

“We are immensely grateful to The Players for their generous grant, which will enable us to take our humane education initiatives to the next level,” said Denise Deisler, CEO at the Jacksonville Humane Society.

“This program will bring the joy of reading and the therapeutic benefits of interacting with animals to children who may not otherwise have the option to come to JHS and participate in Pawsitive Reading. Now, we can take Pawsitive Reading on the road!”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“We hope that with this donation we can help foster a lifelong love of learning for our younger fans and we can’t think of a better way to do this than with the helping paws of our furry friends at Jacksonville Humane Society,” said Emily Bellock, Senior Director Community Outreach, THE PLAYERS Championship.

The vehicle’s first stop was to deliver new books to youth at the MaliVai Washington Youth Fund Center along with a visit from a Dudley, a mixed breed dog who was adopted from JHS.

“Children took turn reading their new books to Dudley, who delighted in hearing the stories!”

The books were made possible from a generous grant from The Jim Moran Foundation, which also helps fund educational outreach at the Jacksonville Humane Society.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

To learn more about humane education programs offered by the Jacksonville Humane Society for children of all ages, please visit jaxhumane.org/education.

For more on THE PLAYERS, visit THEPLAYERS.com.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.