Jacksonville husband and wife accused of collecting fake signatures for amendment petitions

A Jacksonville husband and wife have been arrested and accused of collecting more than 1,000 false signatures for constitutional amendment petitions.

According to newly released arrest warrants, an investigation into Corri and Michelle Moore began last summer.

Duval County Supervisor of Elections office said that the signatures did not match, suggesting one person signed them all.

The Moores were employed and paid by Umunna Legal Group. They were independent contractors and their petitions were for gaming and affordable housing. They were fired in October 2021 when discrepancies were discovered, according to Umunna Legal Group.

Obi Umunna is a Jacksonville-based attorney who is also a senior advisor for gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried. Currently, Fried is serving as Florida’s Agricultural Commissioner.

The investigation began prior to Umunna being hired by the Fried campaign and he’s not accused of any wrongdoing.

