Jacksonville inmate accused of murder dies at hospital after ‘prior medical issues,’ police say

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate.

Police say Dextor Hill, 65, was arrested in October 2021 for murder after a man was found dead in the Salvation Army shelter in downtown Jacksonville.

In November 2022, Hill was taken to a local hospital due to prior medical issues.

Hill died shortly after midnight on Monday.

JSO said Hill’s death is listed as undetermined pending the Medical Examiner’s Office determination on his cause of death.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.