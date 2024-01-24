What a year for Jacksonville International Airport as 2023 totaled record passenger numbers

It was the busiest year ever for Jacksonville International Airport (JAX).

In reports released on Wednesday, the Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) said that in 2023, a total of 7,446,084 passengers departed from or arrived at Jacksonville International Airport. This was a 13 percent increase from 2022 and it broke 2019′s previous record.

“Northeast Florida is incredibly desirable as a place to visit and live, and our record airport traffic is a testament to that,” Mark VanLoh, CEO of the Jacksonville Aviation Authority said. “Our team is focused on bringing the best experience to passengers, including faster security screening, more dining choices, and additional nonstop routes to the most popular destinations.”

To meet the needs of growth in and around the airport, Action News Jax told you about the JAA board as it moved forward with plans to expand parking in July of 2023. The first parking project is adding a third parking garage which would be six stories and 2,000 total parking spaces.

The second project is expanding the surface lot. Economy lot 3 will be converted into an employee lot but there will be 400 spaces for the general public.

The cost for these projects is up to $110 million and to help raise money, the aviation authority is adding a $4 per day rental car fee.

Action News Jax told you back in September that a new wing at the airport, called “Concourse B” is a project that was delayed about a year. It was supposed to break ground in August 2023 but was pushed back for some time in 2024.

Now groundbreaking for the new concourse is planned for sometime in July. No specific date has been set.

The project is expected to add six gates and two additional security lanes with an opening date by 2026.

