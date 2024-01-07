Arnold Schwarzenegger rides a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy in the 1991 movie "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." With artificial intelligence developing at an exponential pace, many fear the events of the film series — in which a computer network become sentient and tries to wipe out humanity — may become a reality.

Artificial intelligence has garnered a reputation akin to a Hollywood sci-fi villain — an omnipotent force lurking in the digital shadows, gaining more and more power in the coming years.

Fearmongering is rampant. Doomsayers foretell a future where AI snatches jobs, empowers evildoers and (in a final act of cosmic irony) decides humanity is the one bug it can only fix through elimination. But let's slice through the dystopian drama with a scalpel of reason to understand why AI will not bring about the events of the "Terminator" movies.

First on the chopping block is the fear that AI will eliminate jobs. Are you picturing a future where robots rule the roost, while humans are left twiddling their thumbs? Picture this: History whispers tales of similar panic with other breakthrough advances in technology.

When computers were introduced, eliminating the need for many manual activities, did we lose our grip on reality, or were we able to free up time to engage in more valuable pursuits? AI is the ultimate multitasker, handling the mundane so we can chase our passions and expand our horizons.

It's not about stealing jobs; it's about shifting the occupational landscape in a manner that improves the quality of human existence. Imagine a world where every tedious task is fully automated, leaving us time to ponder the profound (like why we never see baby pigeons).

Next, let's tackle the notion that AI will become the go-to tool for bad actors. Sure, the idea of AI in the hands of villains sounds like a plausible plot. But here's the reality: Like any tool, AI reflects the intentions of its user. A hammer can help build a house or crack a skull, and AI is no different.

It's about governance, ethics, and — most importantly — designing systems that think two steps ahead of the bad guys. Remember, for every digital desperado, there's a legion of AI-powered superheroes in cybersecurity capes, ready to save the day.

Now, for the pièce de résistance: the fear that AI will one day wake up, yawn, stretch its tentacles and decide that humanity is yesterday’s news. Then, it will take control of our energy infrastructure, killer drones and nuclear codes to eliminate the inferior species. This existential angst is more a reflection of our own insecurities than any possibly factual future.

AI operates within a framework created by humans, for humans. It's like worrying your toaster might suddenly develop an emotional crisis and purposely burn the bread. AI has no desires, no secret plans. It's a tool, not a sentient being. The real threat is not AI going rogue; it is humans forgetting to instill their creations with sensible instructions, meticulous ethics and robust on-off switches.

So, where does all this leave us? AI is guiding humanity into a world brimming with unprecedented potential. It is a catalyst for creativity, an unparalleled tool for saving time and a reflection of our own values and decisions.

Letters: Local mom to Florida lawmakers — don’t reopen ‘Charleston Loophole’

As we stand on the cusp of this technological renaissance, it is our responsibility to steer the ship with wisdom and foresight. Our highly evolved brains are surely up to that task.

Full disclosure: This opinion column was created by an AI engine named ChatGPT-4. The human to whom the article is attributed was only responsible for providing a prompt and then editing some of the output. The “thoughts” are mine, not his. Thus, you might believe that these assertions are naturally self-protective, not objective.

Joe Weber is holds a masters from MIT and is the inventor of predictive typing, the technology underlying AI. He lives in Jacksonville.

This guest column is the opinion of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of the Times-Union. We welcome a diversity of opinions.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Real threat of AI is humans forgetting common sense, ethics in design