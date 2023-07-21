Jacksonville Jaguars CB Chris Claybrooks arrested on battery, false imprisonment charges

A Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback has been arrested again this year.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office online Inmate Information Search records, Chris Claybrooks was arrested Friday on charges of domestic battery and false imprisonment.

In April, Claybrooks was arrested in Nashville for domestic assault and vandalism. Online court records show that those charges were dropped.

Action Sports Jax reached out to the Jaguars and the team released a statement saying they are aware of the charges and have no further comment.

