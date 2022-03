Military veterans and their spouses and dependents are invited to attend DAV RecruitMilitary’s Jacksonville Veterans Job Fair this week.

The free hiring event will take place Thursday, March 31, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field.

Job seekers can expect to see 64 booths represented by employers looking to fill positions.

To register for the event, or for more information, click here.