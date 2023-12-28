Jacksonville’s last major Confederate monument is gone, but some lesser-known ones still remain

The removal of the Tribute to the Women of the Southern Confederacy monument Wednesday marked the end of Jacksonville’s last major public-facing monument to the Confederacy.

But other monuments and memorials still remain around the city.

The surprise removal of the Confederate monument in Springfield Immediately spurred some to question what monuments may be next on the list.

The Duval GOP highlighted social media posts calling for the removal of the Andrew Jackson statue downtown on Thursday.

“The radical left won’t stop until they tear down every historic marker in Jacksonville,” read the post.

Mayor Donna Deegan dismissed the idea the latest removal would lead to those types of drastic changes during our interview with her Wednesday.

“People will always press something to the point of the ridiculous I think to make a point,” said Deegan.

However, there are some actual Confederate monuments still remaining in Jacksonville.

Some of the most notable include the Camp Finegan Memorial, which was erected at the Thomas Jefferson Civic Club in 2015.

The private property is suspected to be on the former grounds of the camp.

Then there’s the Yellow Bluff Fort monument.

Built in 1950, the plaque dedicates the memorial to the Confederate soldiers who fought for Florida in the Civil War.

That monument is on state property however.

The only monument we could find that is technically on city property is the Confederate Grave Memorial Grandstand in the Old City Cemetery, but even city leaders who were staunch supporters of removing the monument in Springfield Park like Councilmember Matt Carlucci (R-Group 4 At-Large) said they aren’t interested in touching that one.

“I’ve always taken the view just keeping my hands off that. You know, I don’t want to mess around in a cemetery amongst the dead,” said Carlucci.

There are other nods to the Confederacy around town including things like street names.

Deegan said she doesn’t have any formal plans to go beyond Wednesday’s removal, but is open to hearing from the community on those issues.

“I think this is the one we’ve been vastly focused on. If council or the community wants to look at other things I’m happy to do that, but this is really where our full focus has been,” said Deegan.

