Jacksonville law enforcement officer accused of accidentally shooting 15-year-old son

A Jacksonville Police Department vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing after a Jacksonville law enforcement officer allegedly accidentally shot his 15-year-old son Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Onslow County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and emergency medical services were called to a residence on Haw Branch Road at 4:36 p.m. on Monday afternoon regarding an accidental shooting, according to the release.

The 15-year-old victim, according to the release, sustained a life threatening injury from a single gunshot wound to the head by a handgun. The release stated the victim was originally transported to Naval Trauma Center on Camp Lejeune, but was later transferred to Vidant Medical Center.

Although the investigation is continuing, according to the release, preliminary indications are the incident was an accidental shooting, and District Attorney Ernie Lee is aware of the investigation.

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Daily News: Son of Jacksonville officer allegedly shot accidentally by father