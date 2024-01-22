Jacksonville leaders holding special meeting on tackling homelessness

Jacksonville’s Homeless & Affordable Housing Committee is holding a meeting to further conversations about tackling homelessness in the city.

The committee is set to meet at noon on Monday at City Hall to talk about these efforts, and it is just one of several more meetings the committee will hold on the issue.

The special committee started meeting back in November, and a final report is expected sometime in April.

Jacksonville City Councilman Joe Carlucci is the chair of the committee, and he said the committee wants to form a homeless trust fund board.

The trust fund board would consist of 7 people with at least one of them being a city council member.

Advocates for the homeless said they’re really encouraged about the committee’s work. Cindy Funkhouser, the CEO of Sulzbacher, said this is the most attention the issue has received from city council.

“This level of engagement, creating a trust fund, creating a task force … I’m really encouraged about that,” said Funkhouser.

