Jacksonville’s M.A.D. D.A.D’s host a candle light vigil for Gabrielle Bolton at Ringhaver Park

The Jacksonville chapter of M.A.D. D.A.D’s (MAD DADS) is hosting a candle light vigil for Gabrielle Bolton tonight at 7 p.m. in Ringhaver Park.

The 18-year old was murdered by her boyfriend last month in what the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported as a domestic violence incident. Bolton’s family’s described the vigil on Facebook as a way to honor “Gabby” and shed light on how the City’s violence affects the community.

“This park meant so much to her,” they said. “She spent almost every day here with her sister and cousins making videos, taking pictures and even walking the trails for some alone time.”

Jacksonville’s MAD DADS Chapter President Donald Foy says that it’s time for the community to stand up and break their code of silence.

“We need to step up with leadership and get back control our communities,” he said. “People need to come forward and share information with law enforcement to arrest these individuals like they did with Gabby.”

Since their inception in 1989, M.A.D. D.A.D.S. - men against destruction defending drugs and social disorder - has worked to engage local communities to prevent neighborhood violence. Organized by a group of African American men from Omaha, Nebraska, MAD DADS has become a national, non profit organization with programs that “attract, challenge and prepare” its members to become “vocal, visible, and vigilant” to restore safety within families and communities.

According to Foy, programs are designed to revitalize, restore and protect communities from being destroyed by crime, drugs and violence. Students learn conflict resolution, leadership, and goal setting skills to “build strong values and principles.” Qualified instructors serve as mentors through programs like Street Mentoring which is geared towards lowering neighborhood crime. Volunteer “patrols” walk the streets and encourage unsupervised youth into “protective” and “secure” program activities. The organization also sponsors Community Day as forum for elementary school students to pledge to remain drug and violence free.

“In addition to our Merchant Seaman Program, SANKOFA works with our youth to address complex problems that cause the disintegration of the traditional family,” he said. “We go into neighborhoods and knock on doors asking our community to step up. The violence in our Jacksonville community is out of control. "

Foy underscored that what’s happening in Jacksonville - “is happening everywhere.”

“MAD DADS is committed to turning lives around in communities that are under siege,” he said. " Our communities have died from a lack of concern. We’ve got to show communities we care about them so they step up and begin to care about themselves.”

Foy encourages everyone to work with law enforcement officials as was the case with Bolton.

“The community has to break the code of silence and call JSO and Crime Stoppers,” he said. “That’s the only way we are going to end the violence.”

M.A.D. D.A.D.S Jacksonville Chapter, 5732 Normandy Boulevard Ste. 8 Jacksonville, Florida 32205

More information can be found at https://maddadsjax.com/







