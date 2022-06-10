Jacksonville man accused of beating woman at convenience store now facing felony charge

Kevin Williamson appeared before a Duval County judge Friday, where his battery charge was upgraded from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Williamson is the man police say is in a viral video beating a woman inside a Jacksonville convenience store.

The video shows him repeatedly punching a woman in the face, while his arrest report alleges he made a string of racist remarks before and during the May attack.

The victim was later identified as Rayme McCoy.

McCoy’s attorney released this statement on her behalf: Kevin Williamson, 59, appeared before a judge Friday with his public defender. His misdemeanor battery charge was dropped and he was charged with felony battery. We still await the addition of hate crime charges, but thank the Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorneys for the upgraded charge. Ms. McCoy was pregnant at the time of the attack, so two lives were subject to Mr. Williamson’s violence. We demand the release of the surveillance and body camera video from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and State Attorney’s Office.

Williamson is now in the Duval County Jail.

His bond is set at $50,000.

