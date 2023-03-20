Jacksonville man accused of shooting college baseball player in Ohio

A Jacksonville man is behind bars in Ohio after police say he shot a college baseball player multiple times.

Franklin Grayson, 26, is facing charges of attempted murder with a firearm and one count of felonious assault with a firearm, according to the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened Friday night on the campus of Muskingum University. The university notified the campus community at 7:23 p.m. Friday and issued a shelter in place order as police searched for the suspect.

Officials say after a win, an Olivet College player returned to the dugout to get something.

That’s when an incident occurred and the player was shot three separate times. The victim is expected to survive.

Grayson is currently in the custody of the Muskingum County Sheriff and the Prosecutor’s Office has requested $1 million bail, according to a release from the prosecutor’s office.

