Jacksonville man arrested, accused of soliciting child for explicit images

On May 2, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Timothy Cook for solicitation of a child via computer to engage in sexual conduct and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

According to his arrest report, Cook sent letters and text messages to the victim asking for explicit images. The victim, who has not been identified, told police Cook was a member of his church and was much older than him.

JSO found records that revealed Cook was investigated by JSO’s sex crimes unit in 2011 for hiding cameras inside the boy’s restroom at the North Jacksonville Baptist Church, the report says. He was not arrested because the cameras did not capture any victims.

Cook was also investigated by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office during an undercover online operation in October 2021, the report says. The solicitation occurred in Duval County and the case was transferred over to JSO.

JSO interviewed Cook and subsequently placed him under arrest.

