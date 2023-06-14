Jacksonville man arrested and charged for murder from 2018

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a person shot in Dec. 23, 2018. When officers arrived, they located a victim who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

JSO continues to investigate with the crime scene unit. On Monday Dec. 24, 2018 JSO arrested Donte Bartley for accessory after the fact.

As the investigation continued, and through the Homicide Detectives’ extensive investigative work, a second suspect was identified in the case. As a result, a warrant was obtained for Anthony A. Jones.

Jones was subsequently arrested for Murder with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals on June 13, 2023.

