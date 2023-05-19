Jacksonville man arrested in connection to February murder in North Miami Beach, police say

Police say that the suspect in the death of a man in North Miami Beach was arrested in Jacksonville.

Twenty-eight-year-old Louis Redmon is accused of shooting the man on Feb. 19, 2023. He’s wanted for murder, armed robbery, attempted carjacking and possession of a firearm by a felon.

North Miami Beach Police say that Redmon attempted to carjack a victim named Hershey Schwartz at a Wendy’s and then shot him.

According to a Miami-Dade arrest warrant obtained by Action News Jax, a Wendy’s manager at 25 NE 167 St. in North Miami Beach frantically told police that a black Honda Pilot SUV was parked in the lot of the restaurant. North Miami Beach Police officers located a man in the vehicle with his arms across his chest.

Officers found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Schwartz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found three 9mm shell casings in and around the SUV. They also noted that the victim’s wallet and cell phone were missing. A firearm holster was located inside the vehicle but no firearm was found.

Cell phone records obtained during the course of the investigation revealed that calls and texts were placed to whom police believe is or was a girlfriend to Redmon.

According to arrest records, Redmon has prior convictions for theft of a firearm, grand theft and felony fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.

JSO arrest records show that Redmon is from Jacksonville.

