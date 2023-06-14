Jacksonville man arrested for felony battery and tampering with electronic monitoring device

Jacksonville Sheriff’s SWAT team and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office worked together to arrest Bradley Bradshaw.

Bradshaw was wanted for felony battery and tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

JSO detectives also believe Bradshaw had information directly related to an active murder investigation.

