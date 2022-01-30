Jacksonville man arrested in Saturday shooting; faces aggravated battery

Police lights

A Jacksonville man was arrested Saturday for allegedly shooting another man in the northeast part of the city.

Robert E. White, 60, was arrested by Jacksonville Police officers for aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

White is in the custody of the Jacksonville Detention Center.

Around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jacksonville Police received a report of shots fired in the 800 block of Beesley Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim near the intersection of Beesley and Farrell.

The victim was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital and later transferred to an area trauma center, according JPD Lt. Doug Thompson.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

No bond has been set for White.

The incident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.

