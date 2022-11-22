Jacksonville man arrested for trying to sell almost two ounces of meth in Baker County, BCSO says

On Friday, Nov. 18, Baker County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dustin Lee, 35, of Jacksonville for attempting to sell almost two ounces of methamphetamine to undercover sources.

Lee was traveling from Jacksonville to Macclenny when narcotics detectives placed him under arrest and seized the drugs.

The suspect was charged with trafficking of methamphetamine, sale of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and driving while license suspended.

