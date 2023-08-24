Jacksonville man buries fish in woods, arrested and charged with improper sized catch in SJC

Be careful about those bag limits and improper-sized catches.

On Wed., Aug. 23, a Florida Fish and Wildlife officer was on patrol inside the Guana River Wildlife Preserve.

The officer conducted a routine inspection of angler Bawi Ngun. The arrest report states that Ngun was using a mechanical fishing rod and reel while fishing at the Guana Dam inside Guana Lake.

On initial inspection, the angler had one legal size red drum fish and a valid fishing license.

However, further investigation revealed that a witness approached the officer, stating Ngun had “caught, kept, and hidden a red drum at the entrance of the state park in the woods in a white bag.”

The FWC officer found the bag and an oversized red drum inside. The fish measured over 30 inches, over the maximum allowed length of 27 inches.

Ngun was searched and transported to the St. Johns County Jail without incident.

He was charged with possession of over the bag limit of red drum, in possession of an out of slot red drum (improper size) and interference of an FWC officer.

