Jacksonville man charged with threatening Biden, Obama, Hillary Clinton on social media

A Jacksonville man was arrested and accused of threatening the lives of President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over social media.

Adam R. Mouser, 39, was charged with threatening a president, threatening a former president and others protected by the United States Secret Service, and taking part in interstate communications with the intent to injure. The series of messages posted to X (formerly Twitter) Aug. 9-11 threatened to shoot and kill Biden, Obama, and Clinton.

According to the initial complaint in the U.S. District Court of the Central District of Illinois, Mouser, under the account @tryntakeit, posted expletive-laced threats to Biden, his wife Jill, and son, Hunter on Aug. 10. Mouser then taunted police by saying that they were too scared to come to his house, as he was armed.

A day earlier, according to the complaint, he threatened Obama and Clinton followed by a post on Aug. 11, that he was going to take pictures of himself holding weaponry and that he was better armed than a Utah man who was killed during the execution of a search warrant two days prior.

The posts garnered the attention of the Secret Service who visited Mouser's home on Aug. 23. According to the complaint, he told an agent and a Jacksonville police officer that he posted the messages. Later, he went back on X posting about the visit, saying that he "won't go quietly" and also claiming that the Secret Service would kill his family.

The Secret Service determined there was probable cause to arrest Mouser and he was taken into custody on Aug. 28. Mouser and his attorney, Mark Wykoff of Springfield, appeared in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois on Aug. 30 for a pair of hearings, after which he was released on his own recognizance.

However, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Seberger filed a motion to revoke the release, saying that the evidence the Secret Service provided to charge Mouser was enough to deem him a danger to the community and that Magistrate Judge Karen McNaught made a mistake in releasing him from detention.

A stay on the release was enacted until a hearing Tuesday where District Judge Colleen Lawless took the motion to release Mouser under advisement.

A hearing date has not yet been set. Mouser is being held by U.S. Marshals at the Sangamon County Jail.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Jacksonville man accused of social media threats against Biden, Obama