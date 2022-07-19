Jacksonville man cleared of wrongful conviction pleads not guilty to attempted murder

A local man exonerated in May for a crime he didn’t commit is now back behind bars.

Edward Taylor appeared in court on Tuesday morning and pleaded not guilty to charges including attempted murder. Taylor was arrested in June.

Taylor was previously convicted to life in prison for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old in 1986. In May, it was determined he was wrongly convicted.

In 2019, he was released from prison on parole but was still registered as a sex offender.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in June, a man matching Taylor’s description was caught on surveillance video shooting a person. Taylor was arrested on June 25 and given a bond of $1 million.

Taylor is also facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

JSO said the surveillance video showed a man wearing a black tank top and blue jeans shooting the victim in the chest in the 800 block of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard, and leaving in a bronze car that was shot at multiple times.

