Jacksonville man convicted for murder also sentenced to 20 years for armed drug dealing

Ronald Bernard Thomas, Jr. was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine while armed with two pistols.

The two pistols used in a previous crime. Thomas had pleaded guilty on Feb. 9, 2023.

According to court documents, Thomas, who used the street name “Gorilla,” had been convicted of second-degree murder in 2002 after he shot an unarmed man, killing him. Thomas was sentenced to 20 years in prison for that crime and released from prison in 2017.

Read: Teen dies in surgery after driven to hospital following shooting, family says

According to the Department of Justice, by August 2021, Thomas had begun selling drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, out of Jacksonville-area hotels. Special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were able to obtain controlled purchases of drugs from Thomas on multiple occasions in 2021 and 2022. During some of the drug purchases, Thomas displayed his firearms on the table where he weighed out and packaged the drugs that he was selling.

Read: FDOT Road Ranger cited after rear ending truck, pushing man over edge of Buckman Bridge

On July 28, 2022, agents conducted a traffic stop on Thomas’s vehicle and arrested him pursuant to a federal arrest warrant. Thomas had a loaded Glock 9mm pistol in his pants pocket. A search of his vehicle revealed a second loaded pistol, with loaded magazine, methamphetamine, pills, and suspected heroin and fentanyl, in addition to scales, whisks, spoons, and plastic baggies.

Thomas has been detained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since that time.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Sheriff Waters hosting discussions tonight on stopping violence against law enforcement

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.