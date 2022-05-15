Jacksonville man dead after shooting in Kirkpatrick Circle community

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a shooting occurred early Sunday on 3600 Kirkpatrick Circle.

At approximately 1 a.m., a man arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds he sustained at a different location. Within minutes or his arrival, the victim was pronounced deceased.

Officers responded to the hospital and learned that the victim was shot on Kirkpatrick Circle by an unknown suspect.

Detectives from the Homicide and Crime Scene Unit are conducting an investigation and interviewing potential witnesses.. There is no suspect information at this time.

JSO is asking the community for assistance in finding the suspect and encouraging anyone with information on the case to call JSO at 904-630-0500. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

