Jacksonville man drives himself to the hospital after being shot, stray bullet hits neighbor

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that around 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning, Officers responded to 3100 West 16th Street because of calls stating that a person had been shot.

An adult male in his mid-twenties suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and transported himself to a local hospital. JSO states that the injuries are non-life-threatening.

JSO’s initial investigation has discovered that the victim was shot while driving, and that the suspect (or suspects) were waiting to ambushed the victim.

During the shooting, an occupied house was struck, causing a minor injury to an adult female.

There are no descriptions of the suspect or suspects currently.

Violent Crimes Detectives were on the scene canvassing for witnesses and video surveillance, and it is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

