Jacksonville man faces 40 years in federal prison for selling over a pound of cocaine

The Department of Justice announced on Monday that two men pleaded guilty to selling large amounts of cocaine.

Jason Callum, 43, Jamestown, SC, and Rodney Leandro, 49, Jacksonville, both face long sentences in federal prison for their involvement.

In March 2019, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) said it had information that a kilogram-level cocaine dealer was operating in Orange Park. After executing a search warrant in April of that year, the dealer was found with various narcotics, including cocaine, empty plastic heat-sealed kilogram bags with cocaine residue, and almost $35,000 in cash.

The dealer agreed to help law enforcement and identified Leandro and Callum as the source of his supply.

According to court documents, Callum and Leandro sent a kilogram of cocaine from South Carolina to the dealer in Orange Park for $33,000.

“Once the courier arrived, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies intercepted the courier’s vehicle and, during the interaction, the courier admitted to having cocaine in the front seat,” the DOJ said.

The courier also told law enforcement that she delivered drugs for Callum in different states. This included making at least 10 trips dealing cocaine of at least one kilo or more.

The DOJ said Callum faces a maximum of life in federal prison for dealing 5 kilograms or more of cocaine. Leandro is looking at a maximum of 40 years in prison for distributing 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Sentencing for Leandro and Callum will take place on Mar. 28, 2024.

The courier involved in the drug operation also pleaded guilty to cocaine distribution in the Middle District of Florida.

