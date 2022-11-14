Jacksonville man found guilty of murdering Police Officer’s daughter in 2018

Eric Lamar Jackson Jr., the suspect in the 2018 murder of Nekecheana Phillips, the daughter of a Jacksonville Sheriff’s office has been found guilty Friday.

This comes nearly 4 years after the murder of the 27-year-old mother of two.

The case for Jackson relied on the insanity defense. This is defined as admitting to the crimes but claiming he only did so because he was not in control.

Records from the Court show that he claimed to have a “psychotic disorder.”

Phillips was reported to be the mother of Jackson’s children and was seeking a restraining order against Jackson after informing the court he had repeatedly punched her in the head.

Read: Man arrested in shooting death of Jacksonville mother of two, JSO investigating

She then filed a request for a restraining order in December 2018 on a Wednesday and was granted a temporary injunction Thursday.

The following day on Friday, Phillips was killed.

JSO reported that Phillips and several others arrived home that Friday to find Jackson inside, hiding and awaiting her return.

When Phillips saw Jackson, she ran back outside to get away from him. Jackson then followed and directly confronted her as she sat outside inside her car with the other individuals JSO reported.

Jackson then produced a firearm and shot Phillips multiple times, killing her.

According to JSO, Jackson fled on foot but later turned himself in to the police, where he was interviewed and charged with murder and burglary.

The State is currently seeking the death penalty as Jackson’s trial moves into the penalty phase.





[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.