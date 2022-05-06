Jacksonville man gets life in prison after pleading guilty to murder of victim found in freezer

Steven McInnis has been sentenced to life in prison after he pled guilty to first-degree murder on May 5. He also pled guilty to tampering with evidence.

McInnis was arrested Jan. 7 after he claimed he killed someone. According to his arrest report, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office found the victim deceased in a deep freezer.

The medical examiner’s office responded to the scene and found a laceration on the victim’s head, along with signs of strangulation.

In the report, McInnis said he and the victim had previous disputes over an estate prior to the incident. McInnis told detectives that, on the day of the incident, the victim gave him a mean look and that “sent him over the edge.”

McInnis was denied parole and has remained in jail since his initial arrest.

