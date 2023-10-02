Jacksonville man and girlfriend arrested for attempted murder in Daytona Beach

A Jacksonville man and his girlfriend were arrested for attempted murder after the boyfriend shot at another man 10 times, hitting him once in the leg early Sunday outside the Ocean Deck Restaurant and Beach Bar, Daytona Beach police said.

The victim had asked the woman, Mckynzie Kelley, 18, of Fleming Island if she was OK during an argument with her boyfriend, Rafael Garcia Rodriguez, 22, of Jacksonville.

Kelley and Garcia Rodriguez left the scene after her boyfriend shot the victim, police said.

"The defendants are boyfriend and girlfriend, they were together, the victim asked the female if she was OK and the boyfriend got mad," said Daytona Beach police spokesman Jimmie Flynt on Monday.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening bullet wound to the inner right thigh in the 2:06 a.m. shooting, police said.

Garcia Rodriguez was locked up in the Volusia County Branch Jail without bail on Monday charged with attempted felony murder and resisting an officer without violence.

Kelley was charged with attempted felony murder and fleeing or attempting to elude police and was also being held without bail in jail on Monday.

Argument began at Razzles

Kelley told the victim that she and Garcia Rodriguez were arguing over an earlier fight at Razzles nightclub, where they were asked to leave, and they went to the 509 Lounge, police noted in their report.

Garcia Rodriguez then shot at the victim 10 times striking him once. The witness said he had to drop to the ground to avoid getting shot, a report indicates.

A Daytona Beach police officer on detail at the 509 reported that Garcia Rodriguez also argued with another man outside the bar and was refused entry earlier in the night, investigators said.

Police later spotted a gray Honda Garcia Rodriguez was believed to be driving and tried to stop it at Thames Road and International Speedway Boulevard. The car stopped briefly, and Garcia Rodriguez bolted.

Garcia Rodriguez was caught after a short foot pursuit. A Glock magazine with bullets was found in a wooded area where he was apprehended. Bullet casings found at the scene of the shooting matched those in the magazine, police said.

Kelley sped off from the traffic stop and continued on International Speedway Boulevard. Police officers punctured her tires with stop sticks and arrested her, police said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Jacksonville man injures man with hail of bullets in Daytona Beach