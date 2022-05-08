Jacksonville man killed in drive-by shoot-out on Rendale Dr. N.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a deadly shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on 3600 Rendale Dr. N.

At approximately 1 a.m., officers were dispatched after receiving a call about shots being fired. While officers were still on their way to the scene, the call was upgraded to a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man between 20 to 25 years old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called but ultimately pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation is still underway, but JSO detectives say the victim was possibly in a shoot-out with two individuals in a white car.

Video surveillance in the area captured a white car driving past the victim as he was walking down the street. In the video, a passenger exits the car and starts shooting at the victim, who returned fire in response. The driver of the car also shot at the victim as he was driving away.

At this time, JSO is still trying to identify the victim, and his relationship with the suspects is still unknown.

