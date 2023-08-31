Jacksonville man kills self after gunfight with Louisiana law enforcement

Aug. 31—A Jacksonville man is dead following what began as a traffic stop by a Cameron Parish Office deputy about 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. The deceased was identified by Louisiana State Police Wednesday as Spencer J. Wilson, 34.

The officer stopped a 2007 Lexus ES 350 sedan for an equipment violation on LA Hwy 27 near Hackberry. During the traffic stop, Wilson drove away and began firing a weapon at the deputy, according to a release from the Louisiana State Police.

The officer chased Wilson through the Carlyss and Sulphur areas as other law enforcement agencies assisted. Additional law enforcement included the Sulphur Police Department, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, Vinton Police Department and Louisiana State Police.

During his flight from police, Wilson was unable to make the turn near the intersection of Gum Island Road and LA 108, causing him to leave the roadway, striking a ditch. His vehicle then traveled through the ditch, crossed LA 108 and crashed in a second ditch south of the roadway, according to the statement by police.

Wilson exited the vehicle and continued to fire on responding law enforcement, with at least five officers returning fire. Wilson moved to a nearby open grass field while firing on the officers with a fully automatic rifle. He was later located with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to state police. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A female passenger, located near the crash scene, was interviewed and released.

One Sulphur Police Department officer sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the head. The officer was treated and released. No other injuries were reported.

No further information is currently available as there is an ongoing investigation, which is being led by the Louisiana State Police Force Investigation Unit.