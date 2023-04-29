Jacksonville man known for working with local politicians sentenced to 7 years in jail

A local man known for his ties to the community and local politicians was sentenced to seven years in prison for fraud and identity theft.

Action News Jax told you last year when 35-year-old Siottis Jackson turned himself into Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

He was found guilty of using Pastor Reginald Gundy’s personal information to apply for more than $100,000 in loans without Gundy’s knowledge.

Gundy was the founder of the nonprofit The First Coast Leadership Foundation Jacksonville, Inc. When ANJ reached out to the nonprofit back in June of 2022, CEO Nahshon Nicks said he was no longer employed by the organization.

Jackson worked with prominent political figures like state representative Angie Nixon and former Congresswoman Corrine Brown.

In 2011, Jackson was accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Ribault High School, where he worked as a student activities director.

In 2015, he was charged with stealing checks from a Clay County realty company he worked for. Jackson was also accused of fraudulently using that same business owner’s banking information to fund JEA and Comcast accounts.

