Jacksonville man pleads to deleting messages with man FBI probed over anti-Jewish threat

Steve Patterson, Jacksonville Florida Times-Union
·2 min read
0
Former New York City police officer, weapons trainer and Rabbi Gary Moskowitz [right] conducts traning at New York-area synagogues to help rabbis and staff prepare for potential terrorist issues in this 2009 photo.
Former New York City police officer, weapons trainer and Rabbi Gary Moskowitz [right] conducts traning at New York-area synagogues to help rabbis and staff prepare for potential terrorist issues in this 2009 photo.

A Jacksonville man has pleaded guilty to destruction of evidence for deleting social media messages he exchanged with another man charged separately with threatening to attack a synagogue.

Christopher Raymond Joseph, now 19, had already shown FBI agents his cell phone with messages from the other man when last year he admitted deleting some items the agents had read aloud minutes earlier. Joseph, who was found guilty this week, said he “did not want to get in trouble,” according to a plea agreement filed in federal court in Tampa.

Joseph was a University of South Florida student the FBI contacted in November because he exchanged messages with Omar Alkattoul, a New Jersey teenager charged with using social media to send a manifesto that included a threat to attack a synagogue because of anti-Jewish feelings.

Jacksonville police were positioned outside the Jacksonville Jewish Center in this 1997 photo after the discovery of a bomb at the synagogue.
Jacksonville police were positioned outside the Jacksonville Jewish Center in this 1997 photo after the discovery of a bomb at the synagogue.

The attack never happened and a screen grab that had been forwarded to Joseph said “it’s gonna take me years to prepare for it.”

More: 'Together Against Hate': Antisemitic messages lead Jacksonville nonprofits to unity push

More: What we know about 2 of the leaders in recent antisemitic activities in Jacksonville

Alkattoul wrote to people online that “I did target a synagogue for a really good reason according to myself and a lot of Muslims who have a brain. Let’s be aware of the fact that the Jews promote the biggest hatred against Muslimeen even in the west.”

Alkattoul pleaded guilty last month to transmitting a threat through interstate commerce, a charge whose maximum potential sentence is five years. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in November.

Joseph’s maximum potential sentence is 20 years, but his plea agreement says that unless damning facts surface prosecutors will recommend a sentence at the low end of the sentencing guidelines, which are designed to weigh factors such as a defendant’s criminal history and the circumstances of a crime.

His plea agreement said that Joseph told investigators he and Alkattoul had communicated since 2021 and that he hadn’t been asked to help in preparations for any attack.

Joseph is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 14.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville man pleads to deleting evidence in anti-Jewish threat probe

Recommended Stories

  • Two founders behind Russian crypto mixer Tornado Cash charged by U.S. federal courts

    The two founders behind Tornado Cash, a Russian cryptocurrency mixing service, have been charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, according to a statement on Wednesday. Roman Storm and Roman Semenov were officially charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit sanctions violations and conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business, according to a newly unsealed indictment. Storm was arrested in Washington on Wednesday but Semenov still remains at large, the SDNY stated.

  • Fallout TV series set to premiere on Prime Video in 2024

    Prime Video announced Wednesday that the upcoming adaptation of the popular video game Fallout is set to premiere on the streaming service at some point in 2024. Alongside the release date announcement, Prime Video also hints at the location of the series, which will be set around a new vault: Vault 33. Details on the series are slim; however, we know that the creators of HBO’s “Westworld,” Jonathan Nolan (aka Christopher Nolan’s brother) and Lisa Joy, will serve as showrunners.

  • Razer's Kishi V2 controller gets an Xbox edition with themed colors and more

    Razer is releasing an Xbox Edition of its popular Kishi V2 mobile gaming controller. The device will be available in two SKUs, for iPhone and Android phones, and brings plenty of Xbox-centric features into the mix. For instance, the controllers boast iconic Xbox branding and a white colorway to tie it all together.

  • ESSENCE celebrates 50 years of honoring Black women

    After the 2020 election, phrases like "listen to Black women” were oft repeated, but not a reality for Black women in politics or business. The Women’s Right movement in America has been tied to the emancipation of Blacks and civil rights. To defeat talks of emancipation or dismantling “separate but equal” policies, politicians would tack on a women’s right provision as a prerequisite or negotiating point.

  • Nvidia stock soars to record high as earnings, forecasts crush expectations

    Nvidia reported its second quarter earnings after the bell Wednesday.

  • Q&A: Rolls-Royce CEO on the luxury business, the global economy and building a $25M car

    Suffice it to say Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös and Rolls-Royce is crushing it at the top of the market, coming off another record-setting year. We caught up with him during the launch of a very special Coachbuild car, the Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail, in Pebble Beach, California.

  • What is the ‘Ashley, look at me’ TikTok sound and where did it come from?

    People are using the "Ashley look at me" TikTok sound to show off transformations from using a funny filter to what they actually look like.

  • TikTok plans to ban links to outside e-commerce sites like Amazon, new report claims

    TikTok is planning to ban links to outside e-commerce links, such as Amazon, according to a new report from The Information. The reported move is seen as a way for the company to force people to use TikTok Shop if they want to purchase an item that they see on the app. The report also says TikTok Shop is on track to lose more than $500 million in the U.S. this year.

  • Goldman Sachs is just as bullish on AI as big tech

    Goldman Sachs's information chief, a veteran of Amazon Web Services, says AI could disrupt "all digital and all information and knowledge industries." He talked to Yahoo Finance about how it could change the bank.

  • My brother’s girlfriend says this tiny countertop dishwasher is the best thing for her mental health

    The COMFEE' countertop dishwasher really is That Girl™. The post My brother’s girlfriend says this tiny countertop dishwasher is the best thing for her mental health appeared first on In The Know.

  • Meta and moderators agree to mediation on labor dispute

    Content moderators suing Meta and its former content review partner in Africa, Sama, for alleged unlawful dismissal, have agreed to settle the case out of court. The 184 moderators have agreed to mediation five months after they filed the suit, a turn of events that is likely to end one of the most prolific cases that Meta has faced on the continent. This comes after Kenya’s employment and labour relations court asked the parties, during the last directions hearing, to consider settling the matter out of court.

  • The best high-yield money market accounts for August 2023

    If you're looking for the best high-yield money market accounts, shop around and compare options from multiple banks and credit unions.

  • Ryder Cup: Several U.S. golfers open to Brooks Koepka joining team after LIV Golf jump, missing automatic bid

    “The experience would certainly help, especially considering there’s probably going to be a fair amount of rookies over there.”

  • Your teen got an STI. Now what?

    Moms share how they dealt with finding out their teens had a sexually transmitted infection.

  • Texas refuses to remove spiked border buoys it claims deter migrants. What are they?

    Texas and the Biden administration are at odds over the installation of a string of border buoys — floating orange spheres with spiked disks in between them — along the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass. Gov. Abbott and his allies say the buoys help deter illegal immigrant crossings into Texas. Mexican authorities argue that they endanger lives.

  • FBI says North Korean hackers preparing to cash out after high-profile crypto hacks

    The U.S. government said it believes North Korean hackers are preparing to cash out millions of dollars stolen during a spate of high-profile crypto hacks. The FBI said that over the past 24 hours, it had tracked approximately 1,580 bitcoin — worth more than $40 million — that the North Korean hackers are currently holding in six separate crypto wallets. The FBI said these funds were stolen during “several” cryptocurrency heists.

  • ASKA's A5 eVTOL aircraft spread its wings but didn't fly at Pebble Beach

    Like a cross between a piece of commercial farm equipment and a contraption from G.I. Joe's nemesis Cobra, the A5 makes a curious first impression. The road-legal prototype A5 looked admittedly awkward amid the rows of Gulfstreams and Learjets. The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) A5 is ASKA's first product, which received a Certificate of Authorization and Special Airworthiness Certification from the Federal Aviation Administration in June ahead of making its first pilotless test flights just weeks ago.

  • Nintendo Switch developers can now use Denuvo to curb piracy

    It’s relatively simple to pirate Nintendo Switch titles and play them on PCs, portable consoles like the Steam Deck and even lower-powered Android phones. This is a problem for the company, and it’s addressing it by partnering up with cybersecurity company Irdeto and its anti-tampering software suite Denuvo.

  • Does Britney Spears want to reconcile with dad, Jamie Spears? Where does she stand with her mom? Breaking down the singer's relationships.

    Where does Britney Spears stand with her family? Here's the truth about those rumors she wants to reconcile with her ill father.

  • Amazon's 50+ best deals to shop this week

    Save big on Apple, Amazon Fire, Henckels and more.