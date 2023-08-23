Jacksonville man pleads to deleting messages with man FBI probed over anti-Jewish threat

Former New York City police officer, weapons trainer and Rabbi Gary Moskowitz [right] conducts traning at New York-area synagogues to help rabbis and staff prepare for potential terrorist issues in this 2009 photo.

A Jacksonville man has pleaded guilty to destruction of evidence for deleting social media messages he exchanged with another man charged separately with threatening to attack a synagogue.

Christopher Raymond Joseph, now 19, had already shown FBI agents his cell phone with messages from the other man when last year he admitted deleting some items the agents had read aloud minutes earlier. Joseph, who was found guilty this week, said he “did not want to get in trouble,” according to a plea agreement filed in federal court in Tampa.

Joseph was a University of South Florida student the FBI contacted in November because he exchanged messages with Omar Alkattoul, a New Jersey teenager charged with using social media to send a manifesto that included a threat to attack a synagogue because of anti-Jewish feelings.

Jacksonville police were positioned outside the Jacksonville Jewish Center in this 1997 photo after the discovery of a bomb at the synagogue.

The attack never happened and a screen grab that had been forwarded to Joseph said “it’s gonna take me years to prepare for it.”

Alkattoul wrote to people online that “I did target a synagogue for a really good reason according to myself and a lot of Muslims who have a brain. Let’s be aware of the fact that the Jews promote the biggest hatred against Muslimeen even in the west.”

Alkattoul pleaded guilty last month to transmitting a threat through interstate commerce, a charge whose maximum potential sentence is five years. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in November.

Joseph’s maximum potential sentence is 20 years, but his plea agreement says that unless damning facts surface prosecutors will recommend a sentence at the low end of the sentencing guidelines, which are designed to weigh factors such as a defendant’s criminal history and the circumstances of a crime.

His plea agreement said that Joseph told investigators he and Alkattoul had communicated since 2021 and that he hadn’t been asked to help in preparations for any attack.

Joseph is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 14.

