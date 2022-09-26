Jacksonville man pleads guilty to 2017 club shooting death

A Jacksonville man has pled guilty to a 2017 nightclub murder.

Jyree Dominic Noel, 37, of Grants Creek Road in Jacksonville was arrested and charged on Dec. 22, 2017 with an open count of murder after shooting and killing 39-year-old Tyrone Lamont Bailey outside of The Cave Gentleman's Club.

Noel pled guilty in Onslow County Superior Court Monday afternoon to one count of second-degree murder, one count of attempted trafficking cocaine and one count of malicious conduct by a prisoner.

At the time of his arrest, Noel was also charged with first-degree kidnapping; resisting a public officer; assault on a government official or employee; altering, stealing or destroying criminal evidence; felony possession of marijuana; and two counts of felony trafficking cocaine. Those charges were dismissed as part of the plea.

He was sentenced to 288-358 months or 12-15 years in prison. However, Noel received about five years of time served.

The victim's son Christian spoke in court Monday saying his father was not a perfect man but had been working hard to change his life for the better. He said although his father didn't do right by him when he was younger, he left behind two daughters who will grow up without him.

He added he's trying to figure out which direction to go as a man now that he no longer has his father.

"Those questions will never be answered," Christian said. "I'm really forgiving, really loving. I know people aren't perfect and make mistakes, stuff happens. I don't like it, but that's the reality of life."

