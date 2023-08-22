Jacksonville man pleads guilty to destroying evidence during FBI investigation into terrorism case

A Jacksonville man pleaded guilty to destroying records after FBI agents were investigating a terrorism case against people of Jewish faith.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the Department of Justice, the FBI was investigating Christopher Raymond Joseph’s, 19, Jacksonville, possible involvement in a threat to conduct a violent attack against Jewish individuals and synagogues.

Joseph was interviewed if he had knowledge or involvement in this threat.

Read: On the run for 5 years; Jacksonville fugitive pleads guilty to possession of counterfeit check

“During the investigation, FBI special agents specifically requested that Joseph preserve certain records of communications on his cellphone with a suspect in another district, a statement issued by the Department of Justice said. “Within moments of their departure from his residence, Joseph deleted one of the records that the FBI had discussed with him.”

On Tues., Aug. 22, United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Joseph had pleaded guilty to destroying records with the intent to impede or obstruct a federal investigation. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years n federal prison.

No sentencing date has been announced yet.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.