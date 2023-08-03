Jacksonville man pleads guilty to four murders in two separate cases

A Jacksonville man has pleaded guilty to four murders that happened in 2022.

Action News Jax has learned through newly released court documents that Terrell Lewis pleaded guilty to killing his mother of his child, her two siblings -- which sparked an Amber Alert for his son -- and for a separate murder of a 24-year-old woman.

Lewis is likely to spend the rest of his life in prison for the triple murder. The state attorney’s office said that they negotiated a plea deal where Lewis will serve a minimum mandatory sentence of 50 years.

For the case involving the murder of the 24-year-old woman; Lewis pleaded guilty and will serve a minimum of 25 years. The judge will decide the sentence on the second case since it wasn’t negotiated.

The family of the triple murder spoke in court today. They didn’t want the now 9-year-old to go through a criminal trial.

Action News Jax first told you about Lewis when he was arrested as the suspected shooter in the triple murder in Arlington in March 2022. An Amber Alert was issued for his son, who was eventually found safe with Lewis.

It was discovered that Lewis was also the suspect in a road rage murder where he killed 24-year-old Deja Daniels. Investigators said four main pieces of evidence were reviewed that linked him to the case. These included bullet casings and the tracking of his cell phone.

