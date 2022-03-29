Jacksonville man pleads guilty in wife's stabbing death as trial was set to begin; she was divorcing him

Julie Ann Stewart

Just hours before his trial was to begin Tuesday, a Jacksonville man pleaded guilty to stabbing his wife 13 times and stuffing her body in the trunk of his car ahead of their pending divorce.

Gerard Stewart, 49, faces up to life in prison for the second-degree murder of 42-year-old Julie Ann Stewart at their Cavalry Boulevard in June 2018. He had told officers she warned him she would take everything from him, including their son, in their divorce, according to the State Attorney's Office.

A jury had already found Stewart guilty of tampering with evidence in the same case, prosecutors said.

A neighbor called the Sheriff’s Office stating Stewart told him he had killed his wife, police previously said. Stewart was trying to drive away when officers arrived, setting off a SWAT standoff in the community off Kernan Boulevard.

Officers got the couple's 9-year-old son safely out of the home as the SWAT standoff lasted for three hours. Stewart ultimately came out and was placed under psychiatric observation for the next few days, police said.

Court records revealed his wife had filed a divorce petition less than two months earlier, the paperwork stating that the couple had been married for 20 years.

The autopsy said his wife's throat was cut among the wounds, prosecutors said. He then wrapped her inside trash bags and placed her in the trunk. Text messages also showed Stewart knew of her plans several days before the attack.

