Jacksonville man sentenced to 30 years in prison in the 2021 killing of his girlfriend

A Jacksonville man convicted of killing his girlfriend was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday.

Action News Jax has been following North Pridgen’s case since September 2021.

He pleaded guilty to murder in February.

His girlfriend Teresa Gorcyza was found dead in a drainage ditch in the Sutton Lakes neighborhood.

Pridgen reached out to a witness who he confessed to that he strangled Gorcyza and hid her body.

