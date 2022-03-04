Jacksonville man sentenced to 5 years for domestic violence

Mar. 3—A Jacksonville man was sentenced in Jackson County Circuit Court Wednesday to more than five years in prison for a domestic violence incident that occurred in November of 2020.

Jesse Wayne Wigley, 40, was sentenced to 64 months in prison with two years of post-prison supervision for crashing a converted school bus through a storage facility gate and driving recklessly on Oak Grove Road near West Main Street.

The wild ride came after he committed domestic violence against the victim and drove her several miles to a residence before fleeing, the Jackson County District Attorney's Office stated in an advisory about Wigley's sentencing.

Wigley pleaded guilty to one count each of strangulation, fourth-degree assault pertaining to domestic violence, first-degree criminal mischief and recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor.

Medford police arrived at the location to discover "downed power lines, a destroyed power pole and substantial damage to the storage facility," the DA's office wrote. "As a result, power was out for a significant portion of west Medford."

Wigley also struck another vehicle outside the storage facility and almost hit a 3-year-old child.

The victim's mother was inside the parked vehicle when it was struck. The suspect, victim and toddler lived on the bus, a court document noted.

The domestic violence victim was still on the bus when she called emergency dispatch and asked the dispatcher to track her location.

Police found the woman — and the bus — several miles away in the driveway of a rural residence.

She told police she and Wigley argued while at the storage facility. When the woman tried to leave the location, Wigley "strangled and assaulted her" in front of the toddler. He then drove the bus to the location where he left it.

Wigley had fled but was found a few miles away about two hours later. A 911 caller saw Wigley trying to conceal himself and change his clothes. He told the caller that he had been involved in a bus crash, then asked the caller for his clothes and shoes, the DA's office noted.

The victim spoke at the court hearing and told the court she would like to see Wigley obtain help to change his behavior.

The incident occurred not long after Wigley had been released from prison for committing domestic violence against the same victim, the FDA's office pointed out.

That incident occurred in August 2018, according to court records.