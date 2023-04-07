Jacksonville man sentenced to life for murder of pregnant woman in Riverview Park

A local man who shot and killed a pregnant woman has been sentenced to life in prison. Reginald Perry had changed his plea to guilty on Thur., Apr. 6.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax first reported on Sept. 21, 2021 when Felicia Jones, who was eight months pregnant at the time, was found dead by police from a gunshot wound to the head. The unborn child also died from the injury.

The victim’s family suggested Perry was the possible father of the child. A subsequent investigation -- including electronic records and surveillance -- confirmed that Perry was at the scene and was the shooter.

The case was investigated by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Sheila Loizos.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories