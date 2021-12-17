Jacksonville man sentenced for shooting estranged wife in Publix parking lot

Calvin Shomaker, The Daily News
·2 min read
The Publix on Western Boulevard undergoing construction in 2019.
The Publix on Western Boulevard undergoing construction in 2019.

An Onslow County man was sentenced on Thursday for shooting his estranged wife in the parking lot of a Jacksonville grocery store.

Jermaine Leverne Lewis, 34, of Jacksonville, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle while in operation and was sentenced by an Onslow County judge to 15 years, three months to 20 years, four months in prison, the district attorney’s office announced Friday.

On July 14, 2020 at 9:30 p.m., Lewis' estranged wife finished a shift at the Publix on Western Boulevard, and upon getting into her vehicle, the defendant drove up next to her and fired at her car, the district attorney said in a news release. Lewis then followed the victim in the parking lot, firing multiple shots at her through his front windshield before speeding away.

Prior coverage: Jacksonville police arrest suspect in grocery store shooting

“The victim was seriously injured, with a torn lung, a torn spleen, and significant damage to her liver, esophagus, stomach, and diaphragm which required surgery and follow up care,” District Attorney Ernie Lee said in the release. “The victim is recovering currently.”

Jacksonville police arrested Lewis at his home, where they found his vehicle with bullet holes in the windshield and shell casings inside, according to Lee in the release. The district attorney also said the victim was trying to avoid the defendant due to prior actions, and that Lewis told law enforcement of marital and child custody issues and that he was contemplating suicide.

“Domestic violence is rampant in this nation,” Lee said in the release. “Victims can be seriously injured or killed due to the actions of a spouse who refuses to accept their estrangement or the end of the relationship. These cases are serious, and this office will continue to put considerable resources in prosecuting those who commit these acts of domestic violence.”

Reporter Calvin Shomaker can be reached at cshomaker@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily News: Jacksonville man sentenced for shooting estranged wife in parking lot

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Proud Boys associate to serve nearly three years in prison for threatening Sen. Raphael Warnock

    A New York man who is affiliated with the Proud Boys has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison […] The post Proud Boys associate to serve nearly three years in prison for threatening Sen. Raphael Warnock appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Tampa area man becomes Youtube sensation with children's music videos

    To parents with younger kids, Jack Hartmann is a household name. The 71-year-old has written and recorded over 1500 children’s music videos.

  • RZA and Flatbush Zombies Drop New Song “Quentin Tarantino”: Stream

    The rappers' second collaborative single is an ode to the Reservoir Dogs director. RZA and Flatbush Zombies Drop New Song “Quentin Tarantino”: Stream Carys Anderson

  • Bidding race on for Vertical Aerospace eVTOL plant as shares debut

    As the flying taxi market takes off, the race is on to decide where the future vehicles will be built with one of the backers of newly listed Vertical Aerospace - Irish leasing boss Domhnal Slattery - pushing for a manufacturing base in Ireland. Shares in the electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) maker, backed by investors such as Slattery's Avolon aircraft leasing company and American Airlines, rose sharply at their market debut on Friday after a blank-check merger valued at $2.2 billion. Unlike many other entrants in the increasingly busy eVTOL market, Vertical Aerospace is focusing only on design, manufacture and services rather than ride-sharing operations, sparking a bidding race to secure high-tech production work - and the highly skilled jobs that go with it.

  • U.S. administers 491.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from the 490,030,849 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Thursday out of 602,523,315 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

  • 'Avatar' director Cameron's art revealed in new book

    Blockbuster film director James Cameron has created some of the most striking on-screen images – from the Terminator to the blue Na’vi of “Avatar”… the original concepts of which stem from his early days as a young artist in Canada, as revealed in the new book, “Tech Noir: The Art of James Cameron.” But the director himself was actually among the last to see how his early artwork inspired his films – connecting the dots only after researchers compiled his sketches into thematic chapters. “I think those strong thematic threads kind of were the surprise or the revelation to me, because I'd just always thought it was all scattershot, you know, all over the map, anything that occurred to me in the moment, which is also true. But you can see that there are some certain specific themes that continued on into the filmmaking." Cameron began drawing as a child, and as a young man focused on scenes based on his favorite sci-fi stories and comic books. “I was kind of like that skinny, geeky kid that didn't have a girlfriend but could actually play the guitar and so I'd be like, 'Hey, do you want to hear me play a song?', you know? Except I don't play the guitar, I could draw. So I'd sit there, I'd sit there on the college quad drawing other students that were sitting around using life subjects without their permission, kind of hoping that somebody would come over and go, 'Hey, that's a nice drawing', you know?" The book shows pages of concept art from what would become one of Cameron’s first forays into filmmaking – a movie called “Xenogenesis” that was never produced, but portions of which can be seen on YouTube. “It was an important, informative time because I literally came right out of that into working in film for real, and on the strength of those designs and being able to show a portfolio.""Tech Noir: The Art of James Cameron” is available in bookstores.

  • Paying law-and-order public servants comes at a high — and dangerous — cost | Opinion

    As Florida comes out of recent social discord and the pandemic-induced fog that settled over our communities and businesses, we have only just begun to recognize the less overt impact of these events.

  • Two men die in single-vehicle crash in Ocklawaha early Thursday

    Troopers believe speed was a factor in the single-vehicle crash in Ocklawaha.

  • NFL playoff picture as Week 15 begins: Chiefs take AFC's No. 1 seed from Patriots ... for now

    With four weeks left in the NFL regular season, the playoff field remains wide open - though that should change in short order.

  • Former doctor, company behind 1-800-GET-THIN found guilty of fraud

    Former doctor Julian Omidi of West Hollywood and his Beverly Hills-based company are found guilty of massive fraud by a federal jury.

  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Los Angeles Chargers in overtime thriller

    Patrick Mahomes’ throw to Travis Kelce secured the Chiefs victory over their AFC West rivals.

  • Tornadoes death toll rises to 90 after teen's body found in Kentucky

    The body of a 13-year-old girl was found in a Kentucky neighborhood razed in last weekend's tornadoes and storms that lashed six U.S. states, raising the death toll in the state to 76 and 90 overall, per AP.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Nyssa Brown was one of seven family members to die in the Bowling Green tornado. The National Weather Service has released preliminary findings showing that western Kentucky wa

  • Thieves Steal Shelby GT500s Straight From The Factory

    This is becoming more of a trend…

  • A 16-year-old high school football player was brutally beaten in what his family called a 'bizarre' and 'heinous act.' 3 of his classmates have been charged in his attack.

    "We expect more arrests to be made," the brother of student-athlete Cole Hagan, said. "But things are moving in the right direction and we're grateful for that."

  • Bay Area robbery suspect reveals why he targeted Asian women

    Officials say the primary suspect Anthony Robinson, who faces up to 95 years behind bars, targeted multiple Asian women daily and prosecutors were stunned by what he admitted.

  • Judge goes beyond prosecutors' request with sentence for Jan. 6 couple

    A U.S. district judge on Wednesday issued a sentence against a couple who took part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that went beyond what prosecutors recommended, giving them jail time.The Department of Justice (DOJ) had asked that Brandon Miller and his wife Stephanie Miller be sentenced to home confinement as part of a 36-month probationary period. The Ohio couple was charged with entering the Capitol, with Brandon Miller livestreaming their...

  • 3 million sign petition after trucker driver gets 110-year sentence

    Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced earlier this week to 110 years in prison for a 2019 crash that left four people dead and several others injured.

  • A man who was kicked off a United Airlines flight for wearing a red thong on his face instead of a face mask and compared himself to civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks

    Adam Jenne, 38, was booted off the flight at Fort Lauderdale after challenging face mask mandates.

  • Woman beaten, dragged out of car during a road rage incident, Pennsylvania cops say

    Police are looking for two people shown in the video who they say left a woman unconscious.

  • She Reported Child Sex Abuse to Police. Nine Days Later She Was Dead.

    Houston PoliceIn mid-November, Keysha Preston contacted Houston police with a disturbing allegation: A child in her family had confided to her about being touched inappropriately by Keysha’s estranged husband, and Keysha herself later witnessed some inappropriate touching.Nine days later, the 41-year-old mother was dead, and police say her husband, Sean Dacko Preston, is responsible.Preston was arrested Friday by Houston police and charged with murder. While Keysha’s body has not been found, pol