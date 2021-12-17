Jacksonville man sentenced for shooting estranged wife in Publix parking lot

The Publix on Western Boulevard undergoing construction in 2019.

An Onslow County man was sentenced on Thursday for shooting his estranged wife in the parking lot of a Jacksonville grocery store.

Jermaine Leverne Lewis, 34, of Jacksonville, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle while in operation and was sentenced by an Onslow County judge to 15 years, three months to 20 years, four months in prison, the district attorney’s office announced Friday.

On July 14, 2020 at 9:30 p.m., Lewis' estranged wife finished a shift at the Publix on Western Boulevard, and upon getting into her vehicle, the defendant drove up next to her and fired at her car, the district attorney said in a news release. Lewis then followed the victim in the parking lot, firing multiple shots at her through his front windshield before speeding away.

“The victim was seriously injured, with a torn lung, a torn spleen, and significant damage to her liver, esophagus, stomach, and diaphragm which required surgery and follow up care,” District Attorney Ernie Lee said in the release. “The victim is recovering currently.”

Jacksonville police arrested Lewis at his home, where they found his vehicle with bullet holes in the windshield and shell casings inside, according to Lee in the release. The district attorney also said the victim was trying to avoid the defendant due to prior actions, and that Lewis told law enforcement of marital and child custody issues and that he was contemplating suicide.

“Domestic violence is rampant in this nation,” Lee said in the release. “Victims can be seriously injured or killed due to the actions of a spouse who refuses to accept their estrangement or the end of the relationship. These cases are serious, and this office will continue to put considerable resources in prosecuting those who commit these acts of domestic violence.”

