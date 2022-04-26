Jacksonville man shot in leg on 110th St.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a shooting at 500 110th St. Monday evening.

At around 6 p.m., officers responded and located a man with a gunshot wound in the leg. JSO says his injuries were non-life-threatening, and he is in stable condition.

Investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit are at the scene conducting their investigation. Any additional information will be disseminated by our Public Information Office at a later date.

JSO is asking anyone who has any information about this incident to contact them at 904-630-0500 or via email at Jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. Additionally, individuals can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

