Jacksonville man shot in leg on Mackinaw St. early Saturday morning

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported it responded to a shooting early Saturday morning.

STORY: ‘My kids are gone’: Mother distraught following triple murder, alleged kidnapping of grandson

At approximately 3:30 a.m., officers responded to 1000 Mackinaw St. in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, they received another call about a person being shot on 1100 Saint Clair St.

Upon responding to that location, officers located a man with a gunshot wound in the leg. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called and transported the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

STORY: Boy kidnapped from triple-murder scene in Jacksonville found safe

The Violent Crimes Unit was notified and responded to both the hospital and the scene. Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting but believe the victim was shot on Mackinaw St. before walking to St. Clair St. and calling police.

The age of the victim and the number of suspects are still unknown.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email JSO at JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories