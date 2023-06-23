Jacksonville man who stabbed his wife in front of their 3 children found guilty of attempted murder

On May 14, 2022, members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer were called to a Northside home.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A child had run to a neighbor’s house saying that his father had a knife and was threatening his mother. Around the same time, a man claiming to be the father of Austin Walker told police his son had called saying he killed his wife.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers moved in quickly to remove the remaining children that were inside the home. After breaching the home they found Walker’s wife, Barbara, lying on the ground suffering from multiple stab wounds to her neck and body. Austin was found in the home with blood on his pants and shoe.

Action News Jax reported back in May of 2022 that JSO said the crime scene appeared to show obvious signs of a violent struggle. A large black knife was found on a counter near Barbara and officers said there was a “significant amount of blood throughout the kitchen.”

Related Story: Man accused of stabbing woman in front of 3 children inside Jacksonville home

Barbara was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery and survived the attack.

In an interview with police, Walker admitted to having a verbal fight with his wife over time-sharing on of their children. He claimed to have blacked out and only remembered being arrested by police.

On Thur., Jun. 22, a Duval County jury found Walker guilty of attempted first-degree murder, armed burglary with assault or battery and aggravated assault.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Following the verdict, Walker now faces up to life in Florida State Prison. His sentencing will take place on another date.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RESOURCES & INFORMATION:

-Hubbard House

-Quigley House

-The National Domestic Violence Hotline

-CDC: Information on Intimate Partner Violence

-National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey

-National Center for Victims of Crime

-Florida Department of Children and Families Domestic Violence Resources

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories