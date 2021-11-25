Jacksonville Marine charged with allegedly causing death

A Jacksonville Police Department vehicle.

The father of a Jacksonville infant who died earlier this month has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

Officers from the Jacksonville Police Department responded to a medical call around 1:21 p.m. on Nov. 15 at 107 Armstrong Drive. When they arrived, officers performed life saving measures on a one-month-old child along with members of Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services and Onslow County Emergency Medical Services, according to a Nov. 24 press release from the city of Jacksonville.

They transported the child to Onslow Memorial Hospital before the infant was flown to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington where they died on Nov. 17, the release stated.

The Jacksonville Police Department arrested the child's father, 23-year-old Nicholas Shane Snear, following an investigation into the death. He is facing an open count of murder and felony child abuse, inflicting serious bodily injury, according to the release.

Investigators are working with the District Attorney’s Office along with the Naval Criminal Investigative Services because Snear is an active duty Marine.

Snear was taken before the magistrate and processed into the Onslow County jail, the press release stated. He was given no bond.

