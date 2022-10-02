Jacksonville is mecca for warehouse industry, including $51.8 million growth at Imeson Park

A $51.8 million warehouse building is approved for construction at the planned Imeson Park South on Zoo Parkway in Jacksonville.

A new expansive distribution warehouse is headed for Jacksonville’s Northside where industrial development continues to boom.

The warehouse owned by VTRE Development LLC will cover about 1 million square feet at 1511 Zoo Parkway, Unit 300. It will be part of the Imeson Park South industrial development, just a short distance from Imeson Park Boulevard where multiple industrial development warehouses and buildings have been erected in recent years.

The latest warehouse will be constructed of structural steel and cost $51.8 million to erect. The permits for the project were approved this month by the city's Building Inspections Division.

Evens General Contractors will handle the work.

In the Pipeline: Nemours is renovating fifth floor; JEA is finding a home for emergency operations center

More building permits: Morgan & Morgan plans to relocate from downtown Jacksonville's VyStar tower to Riverside Ave.

Meanwhile another industrial building will be going up a short distance from the warehouse.

A new industrial building with office, manufacturing and storage space is set to be built at 11865 Industry Drive not far from the Interstate 295 and Interstate 95 interchange, according to permits approved by Jacksonville inspectors.

The building will cover 39,800 square feet and cost about $8 million to erect for Control Southern. Ladson Construction Co. is the contractor.

The city, the largest by landmass in the country, has become a mecca for major warehouse accommodations, notably with the presence of JaxPort and distribution centers such as Amazon and Wayfair.

Car dealership to get building addition

Coggin Chevrolet at the Avenues is going to add a 44,601-square-foot addition to its location on Philips Highway in Jacksonville, according to city building permits.

The new two-story building will cost about $8.4 million to erect at 10880 Philips and include some additional renovations. The addition will allow for more service station work and repair services.

Story continues

RLH Construction LLC is the contractor that will handle the work.

Open for business: Car dealers in Jacksonville hope for sales demand as virus mandates lift

Additional building permits

524 Stockton St., new office building for Florida Mechanical Systems LLC., 49,665 square feet, $11 million. Auld & White Construction LLC.

100 Southside Blvd., new building and two accessory buildings for Circle K convenience store and gas station, about $2.2 million. W.H. Bass Inc.

3560 Spring Park Road, construction of new Wawa convenience store and gas station, $915,400. Triton Construction Group LLC.

9515 Crosshill Blvd., Unit 101, addition to Hobby Lobby at Oakleaf, 8,345 square feet, $800,000. Snyder General Construction Inc.

5751 N. Main St., Unit 118, and 3134 N. Canal St., new commercial buildings for two new Family Dollar stores, $766,780 combined. HJB Construction Inc. and Advanced Construction Services of Southwest Florida Inc.

World Wide Web: High-speed internet service coming to more of Northeast Florida, giving customers a choice

Restaurant news: Upscale Spanish wine bar, charcuterie market Bar Molino and The Swinerie open in San Marco

7628 103rd St., Unit 16, interior renovation for Planet Fitness gym, 6,275 square feet, $700,000. Benning Construction Co.

3047 Plymouth St., plumbing, heating, air condition, painting and flooring work for Tumblerz Gymnastics Center, 7,495 square feet, $342,221. Interior Buildouts Inc.

10025 San Jose Blvd., structural steel buildout for Capriotti’s S&S Sandwiches LLC, $332,000. Sierra Commercial Construction Inc.

1901 McQuade St., construction of pre-fabricated structural steel building for Jacksonville Pavers, 14,220 square feet, $300,000. Grayman Construction.

10690 Blvd., interior demolition and renovation of electronics and merchandise for Sam’s East Inc., $245,016. Rick Shipman Construction Inc.

13534 Beach Blvd., Unit 1, interior remodeling and some demolition for Verizon Wireless, $230,000. MDS Builders Inc.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville is hotbed for warehouse industry, including Imeson Park