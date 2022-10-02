Jacksonville is mecca for warehouse industry, including $51.8 million growth at Imeson Park

Drew Dixon
·3 min read
A $51.8 million warehouse building is approved for construction at the planned Imeson Park South on Zoo Parkway in Jacksonville.
A $51.8 million warehouse building is approved for construction at the planned Imeson Park South on Zoo Parkway in Jacksonville.

A new expansive distribution warehouse is headed for Jacksonville’s Northside where industrial development continues to boom.

The warehouse owned by VTRE Development LLC will cover about 1 million square feet at 1511 Zoo Parkway, Unit 300. It will be part of the Imeson Park South industrial development, just a short distance from Imeson Park Boulevard where multiple industrial development warehouses and buildings have been erected in recent years.

The latest warehouse will be constructed of structural steel and cost $51.8 million to erect. The permits for the project were approved this month by the city's Building Inspections Division.

Evens General Contractors will handle the work.

In the Pipeline: Nemours is renovating fifth floor; JEA is finding a home for emergency operations center

More building permits: Morgan & Morgan plans to relocate from downtown Jacksonville's VyStar tower to Riverside Ave.

Meanwhile another industrial building will be going up a short distance from the warehouse.

A new industrial building with office, manufacturing and storage space is set to be built at 11865 Industry Drive not far from the Interstate 295 and Interstate 95 interchange, according to permits approved by Jacksonville inspectors.

The building will cover 39,800 square feet and cost about $8 million to erect for Control Southern. Ladson Construction Co. is the contractor.

The city, the largest by landmass in the country, has become a mecca for major warehouse accommodations, notably with the presence of JaxPort and distribution centers such as Amazon and Wayfair.

Car dealership to get building addition

Coggin Chevrolet at the Avenues is going to add a 44,601-square-foot addition to its location on Philips Highway in Jacksonville, according to city building permits.

The new two-story building will cost about $8.4 million to erect at 10880 Philips and include some additional renovations. The addition will allow for more service station work and repair services.

RLH Construction LLC is the contractor that will handle the work.

Open for business: Car dealers in Jacksonville hope for sales demand as virus mandates lift

Additional building permits

524 Stockton St., new office building for Florida Mechanical Systems LLC., 49,665 square feet, $11 million. Auld & White Construction LLC.

100 Southside Blvd., new building and two accessory buildings for Circle K convenience store and gas station, about $2.2 million. W.H. Bass Inc.

3560 Spring Park Road, construction of new Wawa convenience store and gas station, $915,400. Triton Construction Group LLC.

9515 Crosshill Blvd., Unit 101, addition to Hobby Lobby at Oakleaf, 8,345 square feet, $800,000. Snyder General Construction Inc.

5751 N. Main St., Unit 118, and 3134 N. Canal St., new commercial buildings for two new Family Dollar stores, $766,780 combined. HJB Construction Inc. and Advanced Construction Services of Southwest Florida Inc.

World Wide Web: High-speed internet service coming to more of Northeast Florida, giving customers a choice

Restaurant news: Upscale Spanish wine bar, charcuterie market Bar Molino and The Swinerie open in San Marco

7628 103rd St., Unit 16, interior renovation for Planet Fitness gym, 6,275 square feet, $700,000. Benning Construction Co.

3047 Plymouth St., plumbing, heating, air condition, painting and flooring work for Tumblerz Gymnastics Center, 7,495 square feet, $342,221. Interior Buildouts Inc.

10025 San Jose Blvd., structural steel buildout for Capriotti’s S&S Sandwiches LLC, $332,000. Sierra Commercial Construction Inc.

1901 McQuade St., construction of pre-fabricated structural steel building for Jacksonville Pavers, 14,220 square feet, $300,000. Grayman Construction.

10690 Blvd., interior demolition and renovation of electronics and merchandise for Sam’s East Inc., $245,016. Rick Shipman Construction Inc.

13534 Beach Blvd., Unit 1, interior remodeling and some demolition for Verizon Wireless, $230,000. MDS Builders Inc.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville is hotbed for warehouse industry, including Imeson Park

Recommended Stories

  • California Gas Prices Jumped 18 Cents Per Gallon in One Week — Here’s Why

    Just when we thought Americans were going to get some relief from high prices at the pump, Californians got hit hard with a jump. As of Sept. 30, California is paying an average of $6.29 -- much...

  • Chicago PMI falls sharply in September to lowest level in more than two years

    The Chicago Business Barometer, also known as the Chicago PMI, dropped sharply to 45.7 in September from 52.2 in the prior month.

  • India’s Manufacturing Push Is Working. Apple’s iPhone 14 Is the Newest Prize.

    India’s long-promised initiative to lure more manufacturing is gaining traction in industries from cellphones to auto components to pharmaceutical chemicals.

  • Toyota's president said he 'did a little happy dance' after the company dethroned GM to become the bestselling carmaker in the US last year

    Akio Toyoda celebrated when Toyota overtook GM, which had enjoyed a long run as the bestselling carmaker in the US.

  • Ford, Rivian, GM: Concern About Outlook for Carmakers Piles Up

    Life for the car manufacturers is becoming tougher as the economic slowdown worsens. Demand for cars is likely to sharply slow as consumers delay buying a new vehicles. "This is in keeping with our macroeconomic board's reduced forecast for 2.5% global GDP growth this year and 2.1% in 2023 ... on the back of substantial inflation, and higher interest rates meant to tame it," Moody's explained.

  • Mercedes says comprehensive trade deal with EU could make India an export hub

    A comprehensive trade deal between India and the European Union could pave the way for Mercedes-Benz to produce more cars in the South Asian nation, potentially making it an export hub, Mercedes' country head told Reuters on Friday. In June, the EU and India relaunched talks for a free trade agreement with the aim of completing them by the end of 2023. Talks began in 2007, but were frozen in 2013 due to lack of progress on issues including EU demands for greater access to Indian markets for its cars.

  • Russia's Rusal denies it plans to deliver aluminium into LME warehouses

    Russia's Rusal said on Friday that speculation the aluminium producer was planning to offload metal into London Metal Exchange (LME) registered warehouses was misleading. The LME, the world's oldest and largest market for trading industrial metals, said on Thursday it was considering a consultation on whether Russian aluminium, nickel and copper should continue to be traded and stored in its system. Rusal, the world's largest producer of aluminium outside China, has not been directly targeted by the Western sanctions imposed on Moscow after it sent thousands of troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Apple’s Tech Supply Chain Shows Difficulty of Dumping China

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsPutin Says Annexation Is Forever, Defends Ukraine Land GrabAmerican companies have had a growing list of reasons to downgrade their ties with China in recent years. Former President Donald Trump’s

  • Markets ‘not correct’ in pricing of recession, strategist explains

    Invesco Investment Solutions Senior Portfolio Manager Alessio de Longis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the likelihood of a global recession, market uncertainty, rising bond yields, the tech sector, and the outlook for the economy.

  • The Next Bullish Catalyst For Oil Markets

    Oil markets were relatively unscathed by Hurricane Ian, but another bullish catalyst is already looming over oil prices

  • Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, Microsoft and Meta Lost $260Bn in 24 Hours

    Concerns over demand for Apple products and services caused an ugly day for Big Tech on Wall Street.

  • Oil Reclaims $80 After EIA Reports Supply Draw on All Fronts

    Energy companies like Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Marathon Petroleum (MPC) and Hess Corporation (HESS) have seen solid gains in 2022.

  • Gas prices top $4 a gallon in areas across Wisconsin, but you can find it cheaper if you shop around

    After ratcheting steadily lower for weeks, gas prices in Wisconsin are now at or above $4 a gallon in many places in the state.

  • Biden Officials Float Fuel Export Limit in Meeting With Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- Senior Biden administration officials pressed executives from some of the largest US gasoline producers to curtail overseas sales during a tense meeting Friday afternoon, suggesting that without voluntary action, the government could force the industry to stockpile more fuel in US tanks.Most Read from BloombergGazprom Halts Gas Supplies to Italy in Latest Energy BattleFed Begins to Split on the Need for Speed to Peak RatesIndonesia Suspends Football Matches as Riot Kills at Least

  • Apple exec departs after TikTok remarks, Disney+ gets new president, Google to sunset Stadia

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down leading business headlines, including leadership changes at Apple and Disney as well as Google winding down its cloud gaming service Stadia.

  • Oil Sinks to First Quarterly Drop Since 2020 as Outlook Darkens

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil shed nearly 25% to post its first quarterly loss in more than two years as escalating fears over a global economic slowdown and a stronger dollar overshadowed concerns of tightness in oil supplies.Most Read from BloombergGazprom Halts Gas Supplies to Italy in Latest Energy BattleFed Begins to Split on the Need for Speed to Peak RatesIndonesia Suspends Football Matches as Riot Kills at Least 129Get Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysUkraine Latest: US S

  • Russia's replacement for Lego stores: World of Cubes

    Russian retail group IRG has unveiled plans for 65 new shops across 20 cities, to replace ones it used to run for Danish toy maker Lego, which exited the country in the wake of the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine. Lego said in July it had terminated its contract with its franchisee IRG which owned and operated 81 stores on its behalf. IRG (Inventive Retail Group) said on Thursday its new stores would sell official Lego bricks "purchased through parallel imports and other suppliers" alongside other toys.

  • Peru proposes 'new approach' to mining to combat economic disparities, conflicts

    Peru's government proposed on Friday "a new approach" for mining companies to end social gaps and avoid conflicts in the sector, a measure taken after several conflicts in the country in recent months. Prime Minister Anibal Torres said during a conference between executives of large mining firms that the new "attitude" aimed to promote local and foreign investment. "Although the responsibility for closing gaps falls on the state, it is necessary to involve and commit mining companies to greater social investment," Torres said.

  • The Dire Message in Nike and VF’s Warnings

    If Nike and VF are struggling into the fall, there are a host of others about to feel the pinch.

  • EU ministers adopt energy package including windfall levy but no price cap

    European Union energy ministers were set Friday to adopt a package of measures including a windfall levy on profits by fossil fuel companies, but a deal on capping gas prices remained off the table.